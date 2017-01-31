Crime 11 mins ago 4:02 p.m.Police: Bu...

Crime 11 mins ago 4:02 p.m.Police: Burglary victim locks suspect in garage

Tuesday Jan 10

A Kingsport man was arrested Monday after police say the victim of a burglary locked the suspect in his garage until police arrived. According to the Kingsport Police Department, officers were called to Newbern Road around 5 p.m. Monday to investigate a possible burglary.

