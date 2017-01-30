AAA reports Gas Prices Fall for Twent...

AAA reports Gas Prices Fall for Twenty Consecutive Days

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Clarksville Online

Increased U.S. crude oil production and lower gasoline demand has kept downward pressure on the national average price at the pump, which has fallen for 20 consecutive days. Today's national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.22 per gallon, down eight cents versus last week, a decline of 7 cents compared to one month ago and 41 cents more per gallon year-over-year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingsport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Transmission question 10 min turbo lagggg 3
pharmacies 5 hr Benjib 1
The Hill 7 hr Newton53b 1
Brookhaven Manor (Sep '14) 18 hr joanie be good 34
Kris Kincer (Apr '13) Thu KIM KARDASHIAN 20
Drug dealers defrauding tnn care costing us all Feb 8 what 7
Poll Most hateful customer service Kingsport? (Oct '15) Feb 8 7 nation army 6
See all Kingsport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingsport Forum Now

Kingsport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingsport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Kingsport, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,098 • Total comments across all topics: 278,752,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC