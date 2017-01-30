AAA reports Gas Prices Fall for Twenty Consecutive Days

Increased U.S. crude oil production and lower gasoline demand has kept downward pressure on the national average price at the pump, which has fallen for 20 consecutive days. Today's national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.22 per gallon, down eight cents versus last week, a decline of 7 cents compared to one month ago and 41 cents more per gallon year-over-year.

