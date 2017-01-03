Gold - Mercury' dimes sell out, terminology causes...
4. What to expect from the rare coin market in 2017 : As the stock market climbs and precious metal prices stay at relatively stable levels, one wonders where the rare coin market is headed in 2017. 3. It's not even broken: 1942 experimental cent struck on glass planchet : The only known unbroken 1942 experimental glass cent made by the Blue Ridge Glass Company in Kingsport, Tenn., is offered on Platinum Night Jan. 5 at FUN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.
Add your comments below
Kingsport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Short, Blonde, Erica
|2 min
|Man candy
|53
|Justin Lawson
|1 hr
|Dad
|1
|Homeless people
|5 hr
|I know dats right
|13
|sullivan county jail (Nov '13)
|5 hr
|Teasa
|66
|i kim kardashian leaving topix for 6 months
|6 hr
|2good4you
|8
|Kmart in Kingsport to close soon? (Feb '13)
|6 hr
|2good4you
|19
|McCray
|6 hr
|Larry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kingsport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC