Gold - Mercury' dimes sell out, terminology causes...

4. What to expect from the rare coin market in 2017 : As the stock market climbs and precious metal prices stay at relatively stable levels, one wonders where the rare coin market is headed in 2017. 3. It's not even broken: 1942 experimental cent struck on glass planchet : The only known unbroken 1942 experimental glass cent made by the Blue Ridge Glass Company in Kingsport, Tenn., is offered on Platinum Night Jan. 5 at FUN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.