Construction Underway On Mid-South's First Freddy's
Construction is underway for the Mid-South's newest fast-casual and frozen treat food chain, Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. Crews have broken ground on the 825 N. Germantown Parkway location, which is strategically located near the Gameday Baseball Park in Cordova.
