Fire destroys 4 Kingman, Arizona, mobile homes

Fire destroyed four mobile homes, five vehicles, a boat and its trailer in north Kingman, Arizona, on Sunday. By Dave Hawkins Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal July 3, 2017 - 12:32 pm Fire destroyed four mobile homes, five vehicles, a boat and its trailer in north Kingman, Arizona, Sunday.

