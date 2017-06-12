Official: Search on for missing baby, mom denies birth
Authorities say they're searching for a missing baby while the parents are jailed in Arizona for withholding information about the girl. Mohave County attorney's office investigator Steve Auld says officials in Arizona, Nevada and California are trying to track down "Baby Girl Jackson."
Kingman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Jun 12
|Realist
|12,320
|Bullhead City Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|23
|Kingman Police Department Corruption (Mar '10)
|May 27
|Anonymous
|78
|Relocating to Dolan Springs (Jan '16)
|May 18
|Anonymous
|8
|Internet latency and congestion in kingman area
|May '17
|sparechange
|2
|Brothers Tire and Repair (May '15)
|May '17
|Mark
|5
|Tree farmer
|May '17
|MasterGardener
|4
