Official: Search on for missing baby, mom denies birth

Saturday Jun 10

Authorities say they're searching for a missing baby while the parents are jailed in Arizona for withholding information about the girl. Mohave County attorney's office investigator Steve Auld says officials in Arizona, Nevada and California are trying to track down "Baby Girl Jackson."

