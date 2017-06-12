Arizona woman arrested after baby daughter left outside home
A Kingman woman has been arrested after authorities say her baby daughter was left outside without shoes or supervision. Mohave County Sheriff's officials say 24-year-old Amanda Rose Chipman is being held on suspicion of child endangerment and drug possession.
