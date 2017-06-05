1 killed, 1 injured in high-speed rol...

1 killed, 1 injured in high-speed rollover in Arizona

By Dave Hawkins Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal June 5, 2017 - 2:59 pm One person was killed and another was seriously injured Monday in a high-speed single-vehicle traffic crash in northwestern Arizona, just north of Kingman. Mohave County sheriff's deputies responded at 7:13 a.m. to the rollover of an SUV on Pate Road.

