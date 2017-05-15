Suspect wanted for child molestation killed in Kingman crash
KINGMAN, AZ - A man wanted on a child molestation warrant has been killed in a horrific crash in Kingman. Kingman police say that on Wednesday, May 10, Kevin Marcus Robertson was killed when his truck slammed into a pole.
