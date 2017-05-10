Suspect shot and killed after Kingman pursuit

Fire Weather Warning issued May 15 at 10:52AM MST expiring May 15 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Wind Advisory issued May 15 at 7:04AM MST expiring May 15 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Wind Advisory issued May 15 at 3:49AM MST expiring May 15 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Wind Advisory issued May 15 at 3:49AM MST expiring May 15 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Authorities in Kingman say law enforcement officers shot and killed a suspect following a pursuit prompted by an aggravated assault in Wikieup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.