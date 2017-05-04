Neon sign returns to Kingman's Route 66 for first time in nearly 70 years
This week, a neon sign on Route 66 in Kingman, Arizona, that was taken down during the late 1940s was returned to the Mother Road in the same city where it was erected. The sign stood on Chadwick Drive.
