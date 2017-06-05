Kingman police: Officers fatally shoo...

Kingman police: Officers fatally shoot suspect after pursuit

Monday May 15

Authorities in Kingman say law enforcement officers shot and killed a suspect following a pursuit prompted by an aggravated assault in Wikieup . A Kingman Police Department statement says the Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the Sunday night incident but didn't explain the shooting's circumstances, including whether the suspect was armed and what prompted police to fire.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Mohave County was issued at June 10 at 2:13PM MST

