Kingman police: Officers fatally shoot suspect after pursuit
Authorities in Kingman say law enforcement officers shot and killed a suspect following a pursuit prompted by an aggravated assault in Wikieup . A Kingman Police Department statement says the Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the Sunday night incident but didn't explain the shooting's circumstances, including whether the suspect was armed and what prompted police to fire.
