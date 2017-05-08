Kingman boy arrested for threatening ...

Kingman boy arrested for threatening school

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: ABC15.com

Mohave County authorities say an 11-year-old Kingman boy has been arrested for allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school. County Sheriff's officials say the boy was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of interfering with an educational facility, a felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brothers Tire and Repair (May '15) May 5 Mark 5
Tree farmer May 3 MasterGardener 4
Older Woman and Younger Men. Do long term relat... (May '15) May 1 sparechange 2
Are there any black people in kingman Az (Mar '15) Apr 29 SoNowYouKnow 9
Internet latency and congestion in kingman area Apr 29 Urdun 1
John Eaton Apr 27 wish u never met me 1
John Eaton Apr 27 Crazy BITCJ 1
See all Kingman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingman Forum Now

Kingman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Kingman, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,866,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC