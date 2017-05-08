Kingman boy arrested for threatening school
Mohave County authorities say an 11-year-old Kingman boy has been arrested for allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school. County Sheriff's officials say the boy was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of interfering with an educational facility, a felony.
