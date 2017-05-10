Arizona man on parole texts authorities, tries to sell drugs
Authorities say a Kingman man on parole is in custody after accidentally texting narcotics officers and trying to sell them heroin. Arizona Department of Corrections parole officers contacted the Mohave County's narcotics enforcement team after 46-year-old Christopher Dean Willmon reportedly texted one of their phones in an attempt to sell heroin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Kingman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Internet latency and congestion in kingman area
|Mon
|sparechange
|2
|Brothers Tire and Repair (May '15)
|May 5
|Mark
|5
|Tree farmer
|May 3
|MasterGardener
|4
|Older Woman and Younger Men. Do long term relat... (May '15)
|May 1
|sparechange
|2
|Are there any black people in kingman Az (Mar '15)
|Apr 29
|SoNowYouKnow
|9
|John Eaton
|Apr 27
|wish u never met me
|1
|John Eaton
|Apr 27
|Crazy BITCJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kingman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC