Arizona man on parole texts authorities, tries to sell drugs

Authorities say a Kingman man on parole is in custody after accidentally texting narcotics officers and trying to sell them heroin. Arizona Department of Corrections parole officers contacted the Mohave County's narcotics enforcement team after 46-year-old Christopher Dean Willmon reportedly texted one of their phones in an attempt to sell heroin.

