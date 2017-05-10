1 driver killed in head-on crash in northwest Arizona
One person died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Pierce Ferry Road in Dolan Springs, Arizona. A two-vehicle collision in northwest Arizona on Thursday left one person dead, the Mohave County sheriff's office said.
