The first episode of "Jim Hinckley's America - A Trek Along Route 66"

Promote Kingman recently released the first in what will be a series of videos called "Jim Hinckley's America - A Trek Along Route 66." The video by MyMarketing Designs was screened a few weeks ago in Kingman, Arizona, and it recently was embedded on the Promote Kingman webpage . It features local author and Route 66 advocate Jim Hinckley as the host with information about Kingman, nearby attractions and local history.

