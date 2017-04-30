The first episode of "Jim Hinckley's America - A Trek Along Route 66"
Promote Kingman recently released the first in what will be a series of videos called "Jim Hinckley's America - A Trek Along Route 66." The video by MyMarketing Designs was screened a few weeks ago in Kingman, Arizona, and it recently was embedded on the Promote Kingman webpage . It features local author and Route 66 advocate Jim Hinckley as the host with information about Kingman, nearby attractions and local history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.
Add your comments below
Kingman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brothers Tire and Repair (May '15)
|4 hr
|Mark
|5
|Tree farmer
|Wed
|MasterGardener
|4
|Older Woman and Younger Men. Do long term relat... (May '15)
|May 1
|sparechange
|2
|Are there any black people in kingman Az (Mar '15)
|Apr 29
|SoNowYouKnow
|9
|Internet latency and congestion in kingman area
|Apr 29
|Urdun
|1
|John Eaton
|Apr 27
|wish u never met me
|1
|John Eaton
|Apr 27
|Crazy BITCJ
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kingman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC