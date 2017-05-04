Get Your Kicks (And Burros) On Route 66
The mention of Route 66 to most baby-boomers conjures up images of George Maharis and Martin Milner cruising along in their early Corvette roadster in the television series of the same name. While reminiscing, you have the popular rhythm and blues standard Route 66 echoing through your mind.
Kingman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tree farmer
|Wed
|MasterGardener
|4
|Older Woman and Younger Men. Do long term relat... (May '15)
|Mon
|sparechange
|2
|Are there any black people in kingman Az (Mar '15)
|Apr 29
|SoNowYouKnow
|9
|Internet latency and congestion in kingman area
|Apr 29
|Urdun
|1
|John Eaton
|Apr 27
|wish u never met me
|1
|John Eaton
|Apr 27
|Crazy BITCJ
|1
|Kingman Police Department Corruption (Mar '10)
|Apr 27
|North West
|77
