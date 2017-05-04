Get Your Kicks (And Burros) On Route 66

Get Your Kicks (And Burros) On Route 66

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: Vogel Talks RVing

The mention of Route 66 to most baby-boomers conjures up images of George Maharis and Martin Milner cruising along in their early Corvette roadster in the television series of the same name. While reminiscing, you have the popular rhythm and blues standard Route 66 echoing through your mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vogel Talks RVing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tree farmer Wed MasterGardener 4
Older Woman and Younger Men. Do long term relat... (May '15) Mon sparechange 2
Are there any black people in kingman Az (Mar '15) Apr 29 SoNowYouKnow 9
Internet latency and congestion in kingman area Apr 29 Urdun 1
John Eaton Apr 27 wish u never met me 1
John Eaton Apr 27 Crazy BITCJ 1
Kingman Police Department Corruption (Mar '10) Apr 27 North West 77
See all Kingman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingman Forum Now

Kingman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Kingman, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,768 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC