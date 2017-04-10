Kingman police to carry and use opioid blocker
Kingman police officers will now carry and administer a drug that can partially or completely reverse a heroin and opioid overdose. The Kingman Daily Miner reported Tuesday that Kingman Police Department officers and more than 60 staff members are trained and certified to administer Naloxone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My home
|Apr 6
|Linda C
|3
|Daily miner comments
|Apr 3
|themanfromuncle
|7
|What do you do when a Drug Dealer lives next do... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Anonymous
|50
|Suspect sought in Kingman shooting (Jul '15)
|Mar 19
|JoJo Dancer
|4
|Journey Church (Jan '12)
|Mar 18
|Darren kingman
|9
|Shooting
|Mar 17
|Tom Schneider
|2
|Shoot-out in Kingman Neighborhoods on the Rise. (Sep '07)
|Mar 16
|Tom Schneider
|66
Find what you want!
Search Kingman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC