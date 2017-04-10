Charles M. Callahan and Daniel O. Kin...

Charles M. Callahan and Daniel O. King Obtain Defense Verdict

Jones, Skelton & Hochuli, PLC is pleased to announce Charles M. Callahan and Daniel O. King obtained a defense verdict for their client, a Kingman, Arizona mental health clinic, after a six day jury trial. Our client was sued by a Security Director of a nearby hospital.

