Arizona man gets 13-year sentence for...

Arizona man gets 13-year sentence for hatchet killing during eviction dispute

Thursday Mar 9

A Kingman, Arizona, man was sentenced Thursday to 13 years in prison for using a hatchet to kill a man he was trying to evict from his property. The sentence imposed on Joshua McCoy, 29, was the longest possible under a plea agreement on a second-degree murder charge.

Kingman, AZ

