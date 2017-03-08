Arizona agency seeking adoptive homes for desert tortoises
The state Game and Fish's Department's tortoise adoption program says the tortoises are available for adoption by residents who can provide securely enclosed yards or enclosures in the species' native range. That range covers desert areas in southern, central and western Arizona, including the Phoenix, Bullhead City, Kingman, Prescott, Lake Havasu, Tucson and Yuma areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Kingman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tree farmer
|Mar 8
|Jpr
|1
|Gay/bis in kingman az? (Dec '14)
|Mar 6
|Dan
|28
|Anyone know of a Carol Jean Minnerup???
|Feb 27
|Bullriderj3
|1
|Review: Sonic Drive-In
|Feb 22
|Russ
|1
|Missing man last seen in Kingman. (Jun '15)
|Feb 11
|Sally Weeks
|2
|Shoot-out in Kingman Neighborhoods on the Rise. (Sep '07)
|Feb 11
|trish
|64
|Shooting
|Feb 11
|T M E
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kingman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC