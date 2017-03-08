Arizona agency seeking adoptive homes...

Arizona agency seeking adoptive homes for desert tortoises

Wednesday Mar 8

The state Game and Fish's Department's tortoise adoption program says the tortoises are available for adoption by residents who can provide securely enclosed yards or enclosures in the species' native range. That range covers desert areas in southern, central and western Arizona, including the Phoenix, Bullhead City, Kingman, Prescott, Lake Havasu, Tucson and Yuma areas.

Kingman, AZ

