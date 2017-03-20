2 people, 1 dog die after 8-vehicle c...

2 people, 1 dog die after 8-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. 93 near Kingman

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Two people and one dog are dead after an eight-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. Highway 93 near Kingman, Arizona. The chain-reaction crash happened about 12:25 p.m. on U.S. 93 near mile marker 27, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

