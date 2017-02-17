Mercator Minerals, Ltd. (ML) Director Kyle Stevenson Acquires 10,000 Shares
Mercator Minerals, Ltd. Director Kyle Stevenson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,200.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing man last seen in Kingman. (Jun '15)
|Feb 11
|Sally Weeks
|2
|Shoot-out in Kingman Neighborhoods on the Rise. (Sep '07)
|Feb 11
|trish
|64
|Shooting
|Feb 11
|T M E
|1
|Daily miner comments
|Feb 10
|jimmy
|2
|AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide
|Feb 10
|jimmy
|1
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Feb 6
|lonfu
|12,316
|dolan springs (May '06)
|Feb 5
|AZBORNnRAISED
|96
Find what you want!
Search Kingman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC