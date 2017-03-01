Fort Mohave man and son accused of se...

Fort Mohave man and son accused of selling drugs 8 mins ago

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: KTNV-TV Las Vegas

Authorities in northwestern Arizona say a father and son are accused of selling drugs out of their Fort Mohave home. Bullhead City police say 45-year-old Shawn James Williamson and 21-year-old Tyler James Williamson have been booked into a Kingman jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs and marijuana for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTNV-TV Las Vegas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know of a Carol Jean Minnerup??? Feb 27 Bullriderj3 1
Review: Sonic Drive-In Feb 22 Russ 1
Missing man last seen in Kingman. (Jun '15) Feb 11 Sally Weeks 2
News Shoot-out in Kingman Neighborhoods on the Rise. (Sep '07) Feb 11 trish 64
Shooting Feb 11 T M E 1
Daily miner comments Feb 10 jimmy 2
News AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide Feb 10 jimmy 1
See all Kingman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingman Forum Now

Kingman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
 

Kingman, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,635 • Total comments across all topics: 279,263,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC