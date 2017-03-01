Fort Mohave man and son accused of selling drugs 8 mins ago
Authorities in northwestern Arizona say a father and son are accused of selling drugs out of their Fort Mohave home. Bullhead City police say 45-year-old Shawn James Williamson and 21-year-old Tyler James Williamson have been booked into a Kingman jail on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs and marijuana for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTNV-TV Las Vegas.
Add your comments below
Kingman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know of a Carol Jean Minnerup???
|Feb 27
|Bullriderj3
|1
|Review: Sonic Drive-In
|Feb 22
|Russ
|1
|Missing man last seen in Kingman. (Jun '15)
|Feb 11
|Sally Weeks
|2
|Shoot-out in Kingman Neighborhoods on the Rise. (Sep '07)
|Feb 11
|trish
|64
|Shooting
|Feb 11
|T M E
|1
|Daily miner comments
|Feb 10
|jimmy
|2
|AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide
|Feb 10
|jimmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kingman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC