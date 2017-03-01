Fatal accident briefly closes eastbou...

Fatal accident briefly closes eastbound I-40 in northwest Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A truck driver was killed in an accident that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in northwest Arizona near the California border for several hours early Friday. The Department of Public Safety said a box truck rear ended a tractor trailer rig at 2:26 a.m., about 24 miles west of Kingman, Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know of a Carol Jean Minnerup??? Feb 27 Bullriderj3 1
Review: Sonic Drive-In Feb 22 Russ 1
Missing man last seen in Kingman. (Jun '15) Feb 11 Sally Weeks 2
News Shoot-out in Kingman Neighborhoods on the Rise. (Sep '07) Feb 11 trish 64
Shooting Feb 11 T M E 1
Daily miner comments Feb 10 jimmy 2
News AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide Feb 10 jimmy 1
See all Kingman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingman Forum Now

Kingman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
 

Kingman, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,635 • Total comments across all topics: 279,263,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC