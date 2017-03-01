Fatal accident briefly closes eastbound I-40 in northwest Arizona
A truck driver was killed in an accident that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in northwest Arizona near the California border for several hours early Friday. The Department of Public Safety said a box truck rear ended a tractor trailer rig at 2:26 a.m., about 24 miles west of Kingman, Arizona.
