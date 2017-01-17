Shurtz-Hill
Melanie Ann Shurtz and James Ryan Hill of Kingman, Arizona, were married Oct. 2 at Teton Pines Country Club in Jackson Hole. The bride is the daughter of Steve and Susan Shurtz of Gillette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kingman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What should be done about Oatman's burros?
|18 hr
|Joni
|1
|My home
|Jan 9
|anne mueller
|1
|Review: Daniell's Septic Tank Pumping (Jun '09)
|Jan 9
|Mohave Valley Shag
|10
|Jobs
|Jan 9
|Khriz
|1
|Looking for contact for Duval Pension.
|Jan 5
|Tim
|1
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Jan 4
|lonfu
|12,314
|"The Ghost Seekers" are looking for Investigati... (Oct '07)
|Dec 22
|frank cassady
|45
Find what you want!
Search Kingman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC