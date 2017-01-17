Shurtz-Hill

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Melanie Ann Shurtz and James Ryan Hill of Kingman, Arizona, were married Oct. 2 at Teton Pines Country Club in Jackson Hole. The bride is the daughter of Steve and Susan Shurtz of Gillette.

