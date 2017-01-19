Sex Trafficking Arrest Made In Kingman, AZ
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a traffic stop near Kingman resulted in the rescue of a 16-year-old girl who was being sold for sex. They say the teen was in the company of a man and woman when their vehicle was stopped by a DPS trooper on U.S. 93 on Jan. 11. DPS says the trooper learned the girl was a runaway from California who went missing last November and he noticed indicators of possible sex trafficking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.
Add your comments below
Kingman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|911Vape4Less.com (Nov '14)
|Sun
|Dave K
|17
|Masturbation around grown ups should be legal ....
|Jan 28
|Max
|3
|What should be done about Oatman's burros?
|Jan 28
|Max
|2
|Grand jury indicts man for Kingman hatchet murder (Aug '15)
|Jan 18
|Debra Provenzano
|2
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Jan 18
|jimbo
|12,315
|Kingman PD: Man missing since June found dead
|Jan 18
|jimbo
|1
|My home
|Jan 9
|anne mueller
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kingman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC