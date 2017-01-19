Sex Trafficking Arrest Made In Kingma...

Sex Trafficking Arrest Made In Kingman, AZ

Thursday Jan 19

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a traffic stop near Kingman resulted in the rescue of a 16-year-old girl who was being sold for sex. They say the teen was in the company of a man and woman when their vehicle was stopped by a DPS trooper on U.S. 93 on Jan. 11. DPS says the trooper learned the girl was a runaway from California who went missing last November and he noticed indicators of possible sex trafficking.

Kingman, AZ

