Sex Trafficking Arrest Made In Kingman, AZ

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a traffic stop near Kingman resulted in the rescue of a 16-year-old girl who was being sold for sex. They say the teen was in the company of a man and woman when their vehicle was stopped by a DPS trooper on U.S. 93 on Jan. 11. DPS says the trooper learned the girl was a runaway from California who went missing last November and he noticed indicators of possible sex trafficking.

