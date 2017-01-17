Kingman police ID California woman fatally struck by a train
Authorities say a woman who was killed after lying on train tracks and getting struck by a train in northwestern Arizona has been identified as a California resident. As the train approached, she attempted to get off the tracks but the conductor was unable to stop the train in time to avoid striking Pattee, who suffered fatal injuries.
