Kingman PD: Man missing since June fo...

Kingman PD: Man missing since June found dead

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: ABC15.com

Authorities believe they have found the remains of a missing realtor nearly eighteen months after he disappeared, and have ruled his death a homicide. In a release Tuesday, the Kingman Police Department said investigators from several agencies found human remains in a remote area east of Kingman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What should be done about Oatman's burros? Mon Joni 1
My home Jan 9 anne mueller 1
Review: Daniell's Septic Tank Pumping (Jun '09) Jan 9 Mohave Valley Shag 10
Jobs Jan 9 Khriz 1
Looking for contact for Duval Pension. Jan 5 Tim 1
Rhodes Development (Mar '06) Jan 4 lonfu 12,314
"The Ghost Seekers" are looking for Investigati... (Oct '07) Dec 22 frank cassady 45
See all Kingman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingman Forum Now

Kingman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kingman, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,753 • Total comments across all topics: 278,032,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC