Kingman PD: Man missing since June found dead
Authorities believe they have found the remains of a missing realtor nearly eighteen months after he disappeared, and have ruled his death a homicide. In a release Tuesday, the Kingman Police Department said investigators from several agencies found human remains in a remote area east of Kingman.
