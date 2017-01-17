Helper Charged In Slaying Of Missing ...

Helper Charged In Slaying Of Missing Real Estate Investor: EXCLUSIVE

An Arizona maintenance man was charged Wednesday in the shooting death of his real estate investor boss, whose remains were found over the weekend 19 months after he vanished. Al Blanco was booked on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Sidney Cranston Jr., 40, whose body was found Saturday in a remote area east of Kingman, according to Chief Deputy Rusty Cooper of the Kingman Police Department.

