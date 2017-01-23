DPS finds CA runaway being sex trafficked in AZ
According to DPS, a trooper made a traffic stop on US-93 near Kingman on the morning of Jan. 11. A man, woman and teenage girl were occupants of the vehicle, and thanks to special training, the trooper was able to notice indications of a possible sex trafficking situation. The trooper and a detective discovered that the girl was a 16-year-old runaway from California, reported missing in November 2016.
