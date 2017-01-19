Arizona trooper who saved teen sex-trade victim: 'No one should be trafficked'
An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper said his training in identifying signs of human trafficking helped him rescue a 16-year-old runaway who was being sold for sex. Arizona trooper who saved teen sex-trade victim: 'No one should be trafficked' An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper said his training in identifying signs of human trafficking helped him rescue a 16-year-old runaway who was being sold for sex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Kingman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing man last seen in Kingman. (Jun '15)
|Feb 11
|Sally Weeks
|2
|Shoot-out in Kingman Neighborhoods on the Rise. (Sep '07)
|Feb 11
|trish
|64
|Shooting
|Feb 11
|T M E
|1
|Daily miner comments
|Feb 10
|jimmy
|2
|AZ man pleads not guilty in Kingman homicide
|Feb 10
|jimmy
|1
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Feb 6
|lonfu
|12,316
|dolan springs (May '06)
|Feb 5
|AZBORNnRAISED
|96
Find what you want!
Search Kingman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC