Pinal County Sheriff's Office announc...

Pinal County Sheriff's Office announces hiring freeze, plans to sell helicopter

Wednesday Dec 7

PINAL COUNTY, AZ - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday a hiring freeze of 65 positions after six years of budget cuts. They also plan to sell their helicopter.

