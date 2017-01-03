Mohave County shelter condemned, leav...

Mohave County shelter condemned, leaves 180 animals homeless

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Yuma Sun

The Kingman Daily Miner reports that Mohave County Sheriff's Office Animal Control officers, deputies and county building inspectors on Thursday condemned the Rescued Unwanted Furry Friends Foundation animal sanctuary, which was operated out of Hillarie Allison's home. Allison was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center on Monday and paramedics alerted county officials to unsanitary conditions in the home after taking her to the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kingman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for contact for Duval Pension. Jan 5 Tim 1
Rhodes Development (Mar '06) Jan 4 lonfu 12,314
"The Ghost Seekers" are looking for Investigati... (Oct '07) Dec 22 frank cassady 45
Kingman's Drug Dealers & Drug User List (Aug '07) Dec 21 Kotch57 126
Kingman Police Department Corruption (Mar '10) Dec 20 Kotch57 73
Gang Thug Shot in Kingman (Dec '10) Dec 20 Kotch57 2
Victim Condemned (Jan '10) Dec 17 Christine Baker 11
See all Kingman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kingman Forum Now

Kingman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kingman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
 

Kingman, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,093 • Total comments across all topics: 277,720,372

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC