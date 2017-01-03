Mohave County shelter condemned, leaves 180 animals homeless

The Kingman Daily Miner reports that Mohave County Sheriff's Office Animal Control officers, deputies and county building inspectors on Thursday condemned the Rescued Unwanted Furry Friends Foundation animal sanctuary, which was operated out of Hillarie Allison's home. Allison was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center on Monday and paramedics alerted county officials to unsanitary conditions in the home after taking her to the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.