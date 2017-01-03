Mohave County shelter condemned, leaves 180 animals homeless
The Kingman Daily Miner reports that Mohave County Sheriff's Office Animal Control officers, deputies and county building inspectors on Thursday condemned the Rescued Unwanted Furry Friends Foundation animal sanctuary, which was operated out of Hillarie Allison's home. Allison was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center on Monday and paramedics alerted county officials to unsanitary conditions in the home after taking her to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Kingman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for contact for Duval Pension.
|Jan 5
|Tim
|1
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Jan 4
|lonfu
|12,314
|"The Ghost Seekers" are looking for Investigati... (Oct '07)
|Dec 22
|frank cassady
|45
|Kingman's Drug Dealers & Drug User List (Aug '07)
|Dec 21
|Kotch57
|126
|Kingman Police Department Corruption (Mar '10)
|Dec 20
|Kotch57
|73
|Gang Thug Shot in Kingman (Dec '10)
|Dec 20
|Kotch57
|2
|Victim Condemned (Jan '10)
|Dec 17
|Christine Baker
|11
Find what you want!
Search Kingman Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC