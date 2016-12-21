Kingman, Arizona, cop shot serving search warrant returns to work
A veteran Kingman police detective wounded in the line of duty returned to work Tuesday, two months after he was shot in a gunfire exchange that killed a Kingman resident. Gilbert suffered a gunshot wound when Jeffrey Cave, 53, reportedly fired at officers who were attempting to serve a search warrant at his Miami Avenue home on Sept.
