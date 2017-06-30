Loaded handgun in woman's purse is 16...

Loaded handgun in woman's purse is 16th gun confiscated at BWI this year

A Virginia woman carrying a loaded handgun in her purse was arrested Thursday at a Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport security checkpoint. The woman, unidentified but from Kilmarnock, Va., was carrying a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun with five bullets, according to the Transportation Safety Administration.

