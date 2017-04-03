Roof damage reported in DC; possible tornado in Virginia

Severe weather that spawned tornadoes and left damage in three Southeastern states headed up the Atlantic coast Thursday, taking the roof off two buildings in the nation's capital and leading forecasters to check a possible tornado in Virginia. Doug Buchanan, spokesman for District of Columbia Fire and EMS, said authorities were called to Gonzaga College High School near Union Station and to an apartment building in the city's southeastern quadrant.

