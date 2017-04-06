EF-1 tornado hit near Irvington, National Weather Service confirms
The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday night that an EF-1 tornado touched down about 12:09 p.m. near Irvington in Lancaster County. "The tornado touched down near the boundary of Lancaster County and the Rappahannock River," NWS officials said.
