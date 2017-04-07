a This was scarya : Cleanup efforts underway after tornado leaves path...
Cleanup continued Friday in the Northern Neck after an EF-1 tornado touched down , leaving a trail of damage in the towns of Irvington and Kilmarnock on Thursday. The damage in Irvington was widespread on Friday, with trees and debris everywhere.
