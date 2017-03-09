Chesapeake Bank CEO part of White House 'listening session' on banking

President Donald Trump on Thursday met with several community bankers, including the CEO of Chesapeake Bank, pledging to ease regulations the industry says have stifled its growth. Chesapeake Bank Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Szyperski, who is also vice chairman of the American Bankers Association board, said in a phone interview he was the only community banker from Virginia to attend the meeting.

