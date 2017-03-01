White boots of Northern Neck Watermen become art project
The white boots worn by the working watermen of the Northern Neck have many nicknames, like "guinea slippers" and "Tangier tennis shoes." But soon, the iconic footwear favored by the watermen who pull crabs, fish and oysters from the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries will become the focus of a public art project centered in Lancaster County in the Northern Neck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Kilmarnock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Clark's Lawn & Excavating Service (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Suckabigoneclark
|1
|Massage service, hot stone, Anticellulite, Bamb... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Leo
|1
|Enjoy these winter scenes submitted by Rappahan... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|Lord Haw Haw
|2
|Kingston trio at Middle school (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Johnny Gibbs
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Virginia (... (Oct '10)
|Jul '13
|Bad Penny
|50
|People Do Not Lock Their Cars In Kilmarnock Vir... (Nov '06)
|Mar '13
|Trauts
|3
|Debate: Farm Chores - Kilmarnock, VA (Jun '12)
|Jul '12
|Heathsville Bill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kilmarnock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC