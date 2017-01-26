Earnings: Village Bank, Bay Banks of Virginia, Chevron

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp., the Midlothian-based parent company of Village Bank, reported fourth-quarter net income of $520,000 compared with net income of $96,000 for the fourth quarter of 2015. Net income available to common shareholders - which deducts from net income the dividends on preferred stock - amounted to $330,000, or 23 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with a net loss of $78,000, or 6 cents per share, for the same period in 2015.

