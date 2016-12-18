Smith Point Sea Rescue Inc. named parade Grand Marshal
Smith Point Sea Rescue Inc. has been named the Grand Marshal of this year's 38th Annual Kilmarnock Lighted Christmas Parade, according to Anne Paparella, executive director of Lancaster by the Bay Chamber of Commerce, parade sponsor.
