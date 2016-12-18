18 to make debut Dec. 30 at 121st Annual Holly Ball
The Holly Ball Committee has announced the names of 18 young ladies who will be presented at the 121st Holly Ball to be held at Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club on Friday, December 30, beginning at 7 p.m. The 2016 Holly Ball debutantes and the 2015 Queen include, from left , Lauren Leigh Shores, Korty Beynton Swift, Macy Stuart Swift, Queen ... (more)
Kilmarnock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Clark's Lawn & Excavating Service (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Suckabigoneclark
|1
|Massage service, hot stone, Anticellulite, Bamb... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Leo
|1
|Enjoy these winter scenes submitted by Rappahan... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|Lord Haw Haw
|2
|Kingston trio at Middle school (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Johnny Gibbs
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Virginia (... (Oct '10)
|Jul '13
|Bad Penny
|50
|People Do Not Lock Their Cars In Kilmarnock Vir... (Nov '06)
|Mar '13
|Trauts
|3
|Debate: Farm Chores - Kilmarnock, VA (Jun '12)
|Jul '12
|Heathsville Bill
|2
