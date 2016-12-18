18 to make debut Dec. 30 at 121st Annual Holly Ball

The Holly Ball Committee has announced the names of 18 young ladies who will be presented at the 121st Holly Ball to be held at Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club on Friday, December 30, beginning at 7 p.m. The 2016 Holly Ball debutantes and the 2015 Queen include, from left , Lauren Leigh Shores, Korty Beynton Swift, Macy Stuart Swift, Queen ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The record Online.