Rockfish Derby slated Friday and Saturday on the Rappahannock
The 21st annual Rockfish Derby, co-sponsored by the Greenvale Creek Maintenance Association and Greenvale Marina, is set for Friday and Saturday, November 25 and 26. In addition to cash prizes, the first-place winner will receive two tickets to an upcoming Washington Redskins football game, reported Eddy Whichard.
