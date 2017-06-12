Some Seek New Act 46 Vote in Reading

In March voters rejected the merger plan - 135 to 64. A search began to find an alternative strategy for meeting ACT 46 school consolidation requirements within certain time limits. The MUUD went ahead without Reading resident Adam Kozlowski led a group that successfully petitioned the School Board to hold a reconsideration vote, which took place May 31. Kozlowski said he felt holding another vote, even if it repeated rejection, would extend deadlines and give the town more time to find a suitable arrangement.

