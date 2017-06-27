Resorts 'bounce back' with 3.9 million skier visits
Skier visits jumped at resorts in Vermont this past season to 3.9 million statewide, a roughly 21 percent increase over a previous season hampered by dismal snowfall, the Vermont Ski Areas Association announced Thursday. Parker Riehle, the association's president, described the past season using terms like "rebound," "bounce back" and "comeback," but said it was still short of the record 4.7 million skier visits two seasons ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Killington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police roundup (Aug '09)
|May 29
|Ripflatlander
|5
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Rutland
|May '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|TheReligionOfPeac...
|8
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|DEPUTY DOG
|33
|arthur mortimis is a bigamist. (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|annoyousm person
|4
|Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List
|Feb '17
|GTA
|1
|Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09)
|Feb '17
|DocHoliday
|4
Find what you want!
Search Killington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC