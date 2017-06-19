Killington's David Soucy Appointed to...

Killington's David Soucy Appointed to Senate Seat

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Vermont Standard

Governor Phil Scott recently announced the appointment of David Soucy as Senator for the Rutland District, serving Rutland County. He will serve alongside Senators Peg Flory and Brian Collamore .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Vermont Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Killington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police roundup (Aug '09) May 29 Ripflatlander 5
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Rutland May '17 VictorOrians 1
News Remaking Rutland with Refugees (Jun '16) Apr '17 TheReligionOfPeac... 8
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar '17 DEPUTY DOG 33
arthur mortimis is a bigamist. (Sep '10) Mar '17 annoyousm person 4
News Hamilton's mayor makes top 20 on World Mayor List Feb '17 GTA 1
News Driving the gauntlet Town along Route 4 collect... (Nov '09) Feb '17 DocHoliday 4
See all Killington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Killington Forum Now

Killington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Killington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Killington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,113 • Total comments across all topics: 281,974,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC