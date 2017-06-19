Killington's David Soucy Appointed to Senate Seat
Governor Phil Scott recently announced the appointment of David Soucy as Senator for the Rutland District, serving Rutland County. He will serve alongside Senators Peg Flory and Brian Collamore .
