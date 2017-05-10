Former VRGA Chief Jim Harrison to Replace Rep. Tate
By Curt Peterson, Standard Correspondent Vermont Governor Phil Scott recently appointed Republican Jim Harrison to replace Representative Job Tate, who recently resigned his post. Tate, who has been in the Naval Construction Brigade Reserves for some years, was called up for overseas deployment and had to resign his seat in the Legislature.
