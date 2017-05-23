"Dirty Girls" to get messy for a good cause
The big 5K event, which includes an extremely muddy obstacle course, takes place Saturday, July 8 at Killington Resort. The Dirty Girl event has become one of the world's largest women-only mud runs to raise awareness for breast cancer.
